Speeding Truck Drags Bike for 100 Meters, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Lucknow: A shocking incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh where a speeding truck collided with a bike and dragged it for nearly 100 meters. Miraculously, the two youths riding the bike escaped with their lives. A video of the incident is currently going viral on social media.

The incident took place on Sunday night at 11:30 PM on Agra’s Water Works Road. Two young men were riding a bike when a speeding truck hit them from behind. After the collision, the bike and both riders got stuck in the truck’s front section.

One of the youths’ heads was just inches away from the truck’s front tire. Terrified, the youths screamed for help, but the truck driver ignored their cries and continued driving at high speed.

Passersby, noticing the situation, overtook the truck and managed to stop it. They immediately informed the police and rushed the injured youths to the hospital. Doctors confirmed that both youths were safe and out of danger.

Before the police arrived, locals confronted the truck driver and assaulted him. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.