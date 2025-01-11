Agarwal Samaj Telangana Hosts Two-Day Blood Donation Camp for Thalassemia Patients in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Agarwal Samaj Telangana, in association with The Hyderabad Cutpiece Cloth Merchant Association and Wholesale Art Silk Cloth Merchant Association, successfully organized a two-day blood donation camp to support thalassemia patients. The initiative was held at Suraj Bhawan in Ghasi Bazaar Market and Bhagwati Bai Montessori School, Char Kaman.

The first day of the camp, conducted at Suraj Bhawan, achieved a significant milestone by collecting 314 units of blood, which will be donated to the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS). The event saw active participation from members of all three collaborating organizations.

Prominent attendees included:

Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal , President, Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society

, President, Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society Manish Agarwal , President, Agarwal Samaj Telangana

, President, Agarwal Samaj Telangana Purushottam Agarwal , Vice President

, Vice President Naveen Agarwal , Treasurer

, Treasurer Kapoor Chand , Honorary Secretary

, Honorary Secretary Representatives from the Hyderabad Cutpiece Cloth Merchants Association and the Art Silk Cloth Merchant Association

President Manish Agarwal expressed gratitude to all the donors for their invaluable contributions and encouraged more participation for the second day of the camp.

The second session of the camp was held on January 11, 2025, at Bhagwati Bai Montessori School, Agrawal Shiksha Samiti, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

This noble initiative highlights the community’s commitment to supporting patients with thalassemia, a severe blood disorder requiring regular transfusions. The success of the camp serves as an inspiration for more such efforts in the future.