Science

AI-Driven Adaptive Cardiac Devices to Revolutionize Heart Disease Treatment: Report

Adaptive cardiac devices are transforming heart disease management through real-time monitoring and dynamic therapy adjustments, according to a recent report.

Uma Devi2 January 2025 - 16:11
AI-Driven Adaptive Cardiac Devices to Revolutionize Heart Disease Treatment: Report
AI-Driven Adaptive Cardiac Devices to Revolutionize Heart Disease Treatment: Report

New Delhi: Adaptive cardiac devices are transforming heart disease management through real-time monitoring and dynamic therapy adjustments, according to a recent report.

The report by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, reveals how AI-powered cardiac devices offer continuous and precise interventions for improved patient outcomes. These advancements mark a significant shift towards more effective and responsive heart disease treatments.

Unlike traditional pacemakers that provide consistent output, AI-driven adaptive cardiac devices analyze heart activity and adjust treatments based on fluctuations in cardiac rhythms. This approach ensures personalized care, aligning therapy with each patient’s evolving condition, providing 24/7 care, and enhancing overall health outcomes.

Also Read: India’s Textile & Apparel Exports See 7% Growth, Reaching $21.36 Billion in April-October FY 2024-25

The global cardiovascular devices market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.20%, from $84.8 billion in 2023 to $140 billion by 2033, highlighting the growing demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions in cardiac care.

Cynthia Stinchcombe, a Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData, explains, “The cardiovascular devices market is expanding rapidly, with AI-enhanced solutions driving the shift towards precision medicine. Regulatory bodies like the FDA are prioritizing innovative approaches to improve outcomes in heart disease management.”

This report indicates that the combination of advancements in cardiac care and AI-driven therapies will provide new solutions for millions of people worldwide affected by heart disease.

Stinchcombe adds, “Emerging technologies are key in advancing diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities, offering renewed hope for patients. With support from the FDA for AI-powered medical devices, these innovations will revolutionize cardiac care and provide transformative benefits globally.”

Furthermore, the report highlights the synergy between wearable cardiac monitors, like ECG-enabled smartwatches, and AI-driven implants, creating a comprehensive cardiac health management system. Wearables offer continuous monitoring outside clinical settings, while adaptive implants provide precise therapeutic interventions, leading to better management of heart conditions.

With cardiovascular diseases remaining a global health concern, these cutting-edge technologies promise to enhance both the quality of life and clinical outcomes for heart patients.

Tags
Uma Devi2 January 2025 - 16:11

Related Articles

India’s Internet Subscribers Reach 971.5 million in Q2 of FY2025: TRAI Report

India’s Internet Subscribers Reach 971.5 million in Q2 of FY2025: TRAI Report

1 January 2025 - 19:20
Sunita Williams and the ISS Crew Experienced 16 Sunrises and Sunsets on New Year's Eve; How is This Possible?

Sunita Williams and the ISS Crew Experienced 16 Sunrises and Sunsets on New Year’s Eve; How is This Possible?

1 January 2025 - 18:03
Emerging Tech Jobs in India Set to Surge 20% in 2025, GenAI Roles to Offer Highest Salaries

Emerging Tech Jobs in India Set to Surge 20% in 2025, GenAI Roles to Offer Highest Salaries

30 December 2024 - 19:20
2024: A Breakthrough Year for Apple in India with Premiumisation, PLI Boost, and Retail Expansion

2024: A Breakthrough Year for Apple in India with Premiumisation, PLI Boost, and Retail Expansion

29 December 2024 - 14:02
Back to top button