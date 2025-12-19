AIIMS conducts India’s 1st Deep Brain Stimulation workshop for Parkinson’s, movement disorders

New Delhi: The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), here, is hosting India’s first workshop on advanced Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) to enhance doctors’ expertise in device-assisted therapies for Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders.

The workshop, to be held from December 19 to 20, is dedicated exclusively to DBS in movement disorders and was endorsed by the International Movement Disorders Society.

DBS is a well-established and highly effective treatment that significantly improves motor symptoms and quality of life in carefully selected patients.

Also Read: BWF World Tour Finals: Ratchanok keeps hopes alive as Se Young, Akane reach SF

“Deep Brain Stimulation has transformed the management of Parkinson’s disease, and building expertise in advanced imaging, surgery, and programming is essential to deliver optimal and equitable care for patients across India,” said Dr. Elavarasi A. and Dr. Animesh, Movement Disorders Faculty, AIIMS New Delhi.

Over 1 million people suffer from Parkinson’s in India, in which brain cells producing dopamine die, leading to movement issues like tremors, stiffness, and slow movement. When the condition is no longer optimally controlled with standard medical management, it can be effectively treated using device-assisted therapies.

While DBS is available in India, its successful delivery requires advanced technical expertise for surgical implantation as well as sophisticated post-operative programming.

The workshop aims to highlight recent advances in DBS, including image-guided programming and emerging closed-loop approaches, enabling tailored, patient-specific management and improved clinical outcomes.

The programme provides structured training to over 200 registered delegates and faculty members from across the country.

Five international faculty members also shared their expertise through focused lectures, hands-on sessions, and case-based discussions, facilitating an in-depth understanding of advanced DBS programming strategies.

Dedicated sessions were also conducted for clinicians new to DBS, supporting skill development among beginners.

“The workshop reinforced AIIMS New Delhi’s commitment to advancing cutting-edge neurological care, fostering multidisciplinary collaboration, and building national capacity to improve outcomes for patients with Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders,” the hospital said.