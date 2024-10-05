Hyderabad

AIMIM asks Hyderabad police to slap case against Yati Narsinghanand

A case should be registered now against him for his remarks and he should be arrested, the AIMIM president said. 

Fouzia Farhana5 October 2024 - 16:38
203 1 minute read
AIMIM asks Hyderabad police to slap case against Yati Narsinghanand
AIMIM asks Hyderabad police to slap case against Yati Narsinghanand

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday submitted a representation to Hyderabad police commissioner C V Anand demanding that a criminal case be registered against Uttar Pradesh Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammed.

Owaisi, who was accompanied by his party MLAs and other leaders, told reporters here that Yati Narsinghanand was earlier jailed in connection with a hate speech and one of his bail conditions was that he should not make similar comments. Hence, AIMIM demands that Yati Narsinghanand’s bail be cancelled, he said.

A case should be registered now against him for his remark, and he should be arrested, the AIMIM president said. 

Tags
Fouzia Farhana5 October 2024 - 16:38
203 1 minute read

Related Articles

Hyderabad News | Chief Minister Commends NCC Cadets at Sports Cup Event

Hyderabad News | Chief Minister Commends NCC Cadets at Sports Cup Event

5 October 2024 - 18:58
Governor Approves HYDRA Ordinance, Gazette Notification Issued

Governor Approves HYDRA Ordinance, Gazette Notification Issued

5 October 2024 - 17:54
Hyderabad News | Residents Protest Demolition of Homes, Demand Justice for Long-Time Residents

Hyderabad News | Residents Protest Demolition of Homes, Demand Justice for Long-Time Residents

5 October 2024 - 17:15
Gowri's Jewellery Announces Exclusive Bridal Exhibition from October 5th to 8th

Gowri’s Jewellery Announces Exclusive Bridal Exhibition from October 5th to 8th

5 October 2024 - 16:53
Back to top button