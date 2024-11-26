AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Questions the Stale Honorarium for Cooks in Lok Sabha

Hyderabad: On November 26, Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president, Asaduddin Owaisi, questioned the education ministry regarding the honorarium provided to cooks and helpers in government schools under the Prime Minister Poshan scheme. Owaisi raised the issue during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, pointing out that the honorarium for cooks has remained unchanged since 2009.

Owaisi inquired whether the central government had increased the honorarium for these workers and if state governments, including Telangana, were providing additional support to them under the scheme.

In his response, Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhry explained that the PM Poshan scheme is a centrally sponsored initiative, implemented in collaboration with state governments and Union Territories (UTs). The primary responsibility for the smooth functioning of the scheme, which includes providing nutritious cooked meals to children and employing cook-cum-helpers (CCHs), rests with the state and UT administrations.

Chaudhry clarified that CCHs are considered honorary workers who volunteer their services. According to the guidelines of the PM Poshan scheme, CCHs are entitled to an honorarium of Rs 1,000 per month for 10 months annually. This honorarium, he explained, is shared between the central and state governments based on an approved sharing pattern.

The Union minister also added that while the central government provides this fixed honorarium, state governments and UTs are at liberty to offer additional funds from their own resources to supplement the honorarium.

Honorarium for Cooks in Telangana Government Schools

In Telangana, cooks employed in government schools receive Rs 3,000 per month from the central government, in addition to an extra Rs 2,000 from the state government as part of the PM Poshan scheme. This additional amount is part of Telangana’s efforts to further support the cooks, ensuring they are adequately compensated for their work in the mid-day meal program.

The issue of increasing the honorarium for cooks under the PM Poshan scheme remains a topic of discussion, with Owaisi urging for fair compensation for the workers who play a critical role in providing meals to children in government schools across India.