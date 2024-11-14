AIMIM Gains Strong Muslim Support in Aurangabad as Maharashtra Polls Approach

Aurangabad: In the run-up to the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has emerged as a major political force in Aurangabad, with substantial backing from the Muslim community.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s party, known for its vocal advocacy of Muslim issues, is focusing on securing significant support in this Muslim-majority region, especially in the Aurangabad East and Aurangabad Central constituencies.

AIMIM’s Electoral Ambition in Aurangabad

The AIMIM, which is contesting 16 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra elections, is hoping to consolidate Muslim votes in a region where it has traditionally enjoyed support. Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel is running from Aurangabad East, while Naser Siddiqui has been fielded in Aurangabad Central. Local party leader and district president Sameer Sajid downplays concerns about the fragmentation of Muslim votes, asserting that the AIMIM’s strategic decision to contest fewer seats—compared to the 52 seats in 2019—would prevent vote splitting and work in favor of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition.

Muslim Support and AIMIM’s Rise in Maharashtra Politics

Muslims in Aurangabad, who form a significant portion of the electorate, are turning to AIMIM for its strong stance on addressing their concerns. Many express dissatisfaction with traditional political parties like Congress, accusing them of sidelining Muslim representation. Sajid has been vocal in criticizing Congress and its allies, calling them “hidden BJP supporters” for failing to field Muslim candidates in recent elections, including the Lok Sabha polls.

AIMIM’s Identity and Appeal

AIMIM’s appeal in Aurangabad is rooted in its firm stance on Muslim identity and its unyielding criticism of the ruling BJP’s Hindutva agenda. Asaduddin Owaisi, known for his unapologetic rhetoric on Muslim rights, and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi have been at the forefront of this narrative. Akbaruddin’s controversial speeches, including a 2013 comment about Muslims’ ability to handle Hindus in the absence of police protection, continue to resonate with supporters, even as they stoke controversy.

While AIMIM enjoys overwhelming Muslim support, party leaders believe that a section of Hindus who appreciate the party’s efforts for the community could help secure a victory in at least one of the contested constituencies. Both Aurangabad East and Central are currently held by Mahayuti (BJP-led) MLAs, and their supporters are confident of a strong Hindu consolidation that could tip the scale in their favor.

BJP’s Strategy and Opposition’s Response

The BJP, meanwhile, has alleged a “vote jihad,” claiming that Muslim voters will unite behind AIMIM. BJP workers also accuse the AIMIM of fielding “sponsored” Muslim candidates to divide the opposition vote. In the face of this, the Congress has faced criticism for not fielding a single Muslim candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which further solidified AIMIM’s position as the primary Muslim political force in the region.

In addition to AIMIM, the Samajwadi Party is also contesting in Aurangabad East, fielding a former AIMIM leader. However, most Muslim voters appear to be solidly behind Owaisi’s party.

Looking Ahead: What’s at Stake in the 2024 Maharashtra Elections?

As Maharashtra heads to the polls on November 20, all eyes are on the battle for Aurangabad. With AIMIM capitalizing on its growing base among Muslims and presenting itself as the community’s political voice, the outcome of the election could have far-reaching implications for the party’s expansion in Maharashtra.

AIMIM supporters remain optimistic about their chances, with one quipping, “Hawa to Musalmano mein patang (AIMIM symbol) ki chal rahi hai. Patang udega ya nahi wo November 23 ko pata chalega.” (The wind is blowing in the kite’s favor. Whether the kite will fly or not will be known only on November 23).

The electoral results, set to be announced on November 23, will reveal whether AIMIM can fulfill its ambition of establishing itself as a political force in Maharashtra or whether the traditional parties can maintain their hold on the state’s Muslim vote.