Owaisi Criticizes BJP’s “Vote Jihad” Remark, Questions Language Used During PM’s Foreign Visits

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly criticized the BJP over its leaders’ recent “vote jihad” remark, questioning whether they use similar language when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Arab countries. Owaisi’s remarks come amid a political storm in Maharashtra, where the ruling party has been facing heat over the controversial statement made by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking to voters in the Aurangabad Central constituency during his door-to-door campaign, Owaisi accused the BJP of distracting attention from more pressing issues like the alarming number of farmer suicides in the state. The Hyderabad MP emphasized that in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, 324 farmers have died by suicide, a crisis that the BJP government has seemingly ignored.

Also Read: Tension Erupts at Osmania University as Police and BRSV Leaders Clash Over Effigy Burning Incident

“Instead of addressing core issues like the agrarian crisis, Fadnavis is using the term ‘vote jihad’ to target one community,” Owaisi said, referring to Fadnavis’ allegations of “vote jihad” in Maharashtra. Owaisi also questioned the BJP’s inability to deliver on promises like Maratha reservation, highlighting the need for unity among Marathas, Muslims, and Dalits in the state.

The Aurangabad Central constituency, which is set for elections on November 20, sees a tough contest with AIMIM’s Naser Siddiqui challenging the Shiv Sena’s Pradip Jaiswal and Balasaheb Thorat of Shiv Sena (UBT). Owaisi’s comments came in response to BJP’s claims that “vote jihad” was prevalent in 14 constituencies during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a claim that the opposition has rejected.

Owaisi also took aim at the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP, suggesting that they too have failed to address key issues affecting the people of Maharashtra. With rising political tensions and protests over the Maratha reservation, Owaisi called for greater political unity across communities in Maharashtra.

As the November 20 elections approach, the debate over “vote jihad” and other issues such as farmer distress and Maratha reservation promises to be a defining factor in the contest.