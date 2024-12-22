AIMIM leader, 49 others booked during protest against Amit Shah in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Mumbai: A case has been registered against AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel and 49 others for staging a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah without permission in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, police said on Sunday.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Jaleel took part in the demonstration at Paithan Gate on Saturday to protest Shah’s remarks in the Parliament about Dr B R Ambedkar, an official said.

Also Read: Gadchiroli set to be next ‘steel city’, will be Maoist-free in next 3 years: Fadnavis

He said the protest was held without permission during a curfew.

The official said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and no one has been arrested.