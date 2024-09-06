AIMIM Legislators Meet Telangana DGP, Demand Action Against Communal Attacks in Asifabad

Hyderabad: AIMIM legislators met with Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. Jitender (IPS) to address the recent communal attacks targeting Muslim residents and shopkeepers in the Jainoor area of Asifabad district. The legislators raised concerns about the safety and security of the Muslim community following the incidents.

During the meeting, the AIMIM delegation demanded immediate and strict action against those responsible for the attacks. They emphasized the need for heightened security measures to protect the affected residents and prevent further communal violence.

The legislators urged the DGP to ensure the swift arrest of the culprits and to increase police presence in the region to restore peace and communal harmony. The DGP assured the AIMIM representatives that the police department is actively investigating the incidents and that stringent actions would be taken to ensure the safety of all citizens.

The meeting underscores the ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in sensitive areas and protect vulnerable communities from communal tensions.