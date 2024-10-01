Hyderabad
AIMIM Stages Protest Against Musa River Demolition Proposal in Bahadurpura
AIMIM leaders protested in Bahadurpura against the proposed demolition of buildings in the Full Tank Level and buffer zone of the Musa River. Several party members were arrested during the demonstration.
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) held a significant protest in Bahadurpura, Hyderabad, opposing the proposed plan to demolish buildings located within the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of the Musa River.
The protest, led by Majlis leaders, saw party members carrying flags and chanting slogans like “Hyder Hatao, Ghar Bachao” in front of the Bahadurpura MRO office. The demonstration was a direct response to the government’s decision to clear structures along the river to maintain environmental safety in the FTL and buffer zones.
The police intervened and detained several protesters, including four AIMIM corporators, who were subsequently taken to the Falaknuma police station.