AIMIM Stages Protest Against Musa River Demolition Proposal in Bahadurpura

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) held a significant protest in Bahadurpura, Hyderabad, opposing the proposed plan to demolish buildings located within the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of the Musa River.

September 30, 2024

The protest, led by Majlis leaders, saw party members carrying flags and chanting slogans like “Hyder Hatao, Ghar Bachao” in front of the Bahadurpura MRO office. The demonstration was a direct response to the government’s decision to clear structures along the river to maintain environmental safety in the FTL and buffer zones.

On the instructions of Sadr-e-Majlis Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM MLAs met with the Hyderabad Collector and RDO regarding the Musi River Survey.

The police intervened and detained several protesters, including four AIMIM corporators, who were subsequently taken to the Falaknuma police station.