AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel Leads Massive Rally, Blocked at Mumbai’s Mulund Check Naka

Mumbai: A large-scale protest rally organized by AIMIM leader and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel, along with various political and social groups, gathered over 12,000 members of the Muslim community demanding action against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and Hindu preacher Ramgiri Maharaj over their alleged hate speeches.

The rally, named the ‘Tiranga Samvidhan Rally,’ began in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) and headed toward Mumbai via the Samruddhi Expressway but was stopped at Mulund Check Naka late Monday night, preventing the protestors from entering the city.

The protest convoy, consisting of hundreds of vehicles from different parts of Marathwada, caused significant traffic disruptions along the Samruddhi Expressway – marking the first time a rally has blocked this major highway.

Despite being denied entry into Mumbai, the protestors peacefully dispersed after submitting their representation to divisional authorities.

The protest was sparked by speeches allegedly made by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and preacher Ramgiri Maharaj, which the Muslim community claims were derogatory towards Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

Rane, who defended Ramgiri Maharaj during public rallies in Ahmednagar district, has been the subject of multiple police cases for inciting hatred against the Muslim community.

In response, Jaleel announced plans to launch a peaceful rally to Mumbai, aiming to deliver copies of the Constitution to Maharashtra’s ruling leaders and senior police officials, urging them to take action against the inflammatory remarks.

Addressing media before the rally’s departure from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jaleel stated, “We are marching to Mumbai to remind the government of the values of Phule, Shahu Maharaj, Ambedkar, and Shivaji Maharaj, which seem to have been forgotten in today’s politics.

” He criticized the state government for attempting to politicize the issue by mobilizing pro-Hindutva groups to counter their protest, which he described as an attempt to avoid conflict by diverting their route through the Samruddhi Expressway.

Thousands of vehicles from Nanded and other regions of Maharashtra joined the protest caravan, reflecting widespread participation from across the state.

Despite their plans being halted, the protestors’ decision to peacefully disperse after their meeting with officials prevented any escalation of tensions in the city.

The ‘Tiranga Samvidhan Rally’ represents a growing movement led by AIMIM and other political organizations calling for stricter action against hate speech and the protection of communal harmony in Maharashtra.