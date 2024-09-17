AIMPLB Denies Reports of 8.4 Million Emails to JPC

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has issued a statement refuting reports that the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) received 8.4 million emails regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Key Points:

Clarification Issued: AIMPLB General Secretary Maulana Mohammad Fazal Rahim Mujaddi stated that the JPC has not released any data about the number of emails received or issued any related statements.

Rumor Debunked: Recent reports on social media and in newspapers inaccurately suggested that the JPC had received 8.4 million emails on the matter.

Public Appeal: Maulana Mujaddi urged the Muslim community to avoid spreading or believing in false information, stressing that no such data has been officially released.

Avoid Misinformation: The Board emphasized the importance of relying on verified information and not allowing misinformation to cause unnecessary concern or anxiety.

The clarification aims to address confusion and prevent the dissemination of incorrect information regarding the ongoing discussions about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.