AINU Vizag Performs First Robotic Boari Flap Reconstruction Surgery in Vizag, Restoring Kidney Function

Vizag: In a significant milestone for advanced urological care in the region, the Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology (AINU), Vizag, has successfully performed Vizag’s first robotic Boari flap reconstruction surgery to treat a complex long-segment ureteric stricture, restoring normal kidney function in a 50-year-old woman suffering from a severe ureteric stricture.

The patient, a resident of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, initially presented with a ureteric stone that could not be treated successfully at another hospital due to significant narrowing of the ureter. Following this, she developed urinary obstruction and infection, requiring immediate intervention.

Upon admission at AINU Hospital Vizag, the medical team first stabilized her condition by placing a percutaneous nephrostomy (PCN) tube to relieve obstruction and manage infection. The stone was later successfully removed.

However, the patient continued to experience recurrent infections due to a long segment ureteric stricture, which left her dependent on an external drainage system. After comprehensive evaluation, the urology team opted for a robotic reconstructive approach to restore normal urinary flow and preserve kidney function.

During surgery, the team encountered a more extensive ureteric defect than anticipated, making conventional procedures such as ureteric reimplantation or psoas hitch unsuitable. The surgeons therefore performed a robotic Boari flap reconstruction, a specialized technique in which a flap from the urinary bladder is used to reconstruct the damaged ureter.

Unlike traditional open surgery—which involves a large incision and prolonged recovery—the procedure was carried out using minimally invasive robotic technology through just a few keyhole incisions. This resulted in minimal blood loss, reduced postoperative pain, faster recovery, and excellent functional outcomes. The patient recovered well, had the kidney tube removed prior to discharge, and was discharged within three days.

Speaking about the case, Dr. Amit Saple, Senior Consultant Urologist, Transplant, Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgeon said: “This was a highly complex reconstructive case. The ureteric narrowing involved a long segment located close to major pelvic blood vessels, making the surgery technically demanding. Robotic technology allowed us to perform the reconstruction with exceptional precision while minimizing surgical trauma, resulting in quicker recovery and excellent outcomes.”

He further added “The robotic platform has significantly enhanced our ability to perform complex reconstructive urological surgeries. It enables meticulous dissection and precise suturing in difficult anatomical locations, ensuring better clinical outcomes and improved patient recovery.”

Dr. G. Ravindra Varma, Managing Director & Sr. Consultant Urologist, Andrologist, Uro-Oncologist, Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgeon, AINU Hospital Vizag, said, “Managing long-segment ureteric strictures is particularly challenging, as they can significantly compromise kidney function if not addressed with precision.

In this case, we adopted a robotic Boari flap reconstruction—a highly advanced, minimally invasive technique that utilizes bladder tissue to restore ureteral continuity and ensure normal urine flow.

This approach not only allowed us to effectively bridge the damaged segment but also helped preserve the patient’s kidney function. Robotic technology provides enhanced precision, better visualization, and faster recovery, making it a game-changer in complex reconstructive urology.”

The advanced procedure was expertly led by Dr. Amit Saple, Senior Consultant Urologist, Transplant, Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgeon, along with Dr. G. Ravindra Varma, Managing Director & Senior Consultant Urologist, Andrologist, Uro-Oncologist, Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgeon, and Dr. P. Sridhar, Consultant Urologist.

This success also highlights AINU Hospital Vizag’s broader expertise in robotic urology, where other complex procedures, including Radical Prostatectomy and Radical Cystectomy, are routinely performed with excellent outcomes.

About Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology

Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology (AINU), part of Asia Healthcare Holdings, is India’s leading super-speciality hospital network exclusively focused on Urology and Nephrology. With 8 cutting-edge hospitals across 5 cities, AINU is at the forefront of delivering world-class kidney and urological care. Known for its clinical excellence, AINU offers advanced services including, Urology Robotic Surgery, Uro-Oncology, Reconstructive Urology, Nephrology & Kidney Transplantation, Dialysis, Female Urology, Pediatric Urology, Men’s Health & Andrology.

A trailblazer in Robotic Urological Surgery in India, AINU has treated over 600,000 patients, performed more than 1600 robotic surgeries, and operates a 500+ bed network. Accredited by NABH and recognized for postgraduate training programs like DNB and FNB, AINU continues to redefine standards in specialized care and innovation.

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