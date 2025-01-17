Ajith Kumar Prepares for Porsche Sprint Challenge in Portugal

Chennai: Actor Ajith Kumar, who made his country proud by securing third place in the 991 categories of the 24H Dubai 2025, is now gearing up for his next big challenge—the first round of the Porsche Sprint Challenge Southern European Series 2025.

On Friday, Ajith’s racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing, announced that the actor had traveled to Portugal to meet his driving coach, Mathieu Detry, at the Portimao Racing Circuit in preparation for the upcoming race.

Sharing images of Ajith with his coach, the team posted: “AK with Endurance race teammate and Driving Coach Mathieu Detry at Portimao Racing Circuit, Portugal for the first round of the Porsche Sprint Challenge Southern European Series 2025. Mathieu has taken on the role as AK’s Racing instructor and driving coach.”

Ajith’s Racing Journey and Future Film Projects

Ajith had previously mentioned during the 24H Dubai 2025 that he would not be signing any new films until the racing season concludes. He plans to work on a film between October and March, before diving into another season of racing.

For those unfamiliar, Ajith is not only a passionate racer but also the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing. His team participated in the highly competitive 991 class at the 24H Dubai 2025, emerging victorious. Ajith’s teammates include Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod.

While Ajith is focused on his racing career, two of his completed films are slated for release. His film Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, will hit theaters on February 6, 2025, followed by Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, which is set to release on April 10, 2025.