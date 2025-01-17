Shruti Haasan Lends Her Voice to Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Train’

Chennai: Shruti Haasan has started 2025 on a high note, quite literally! The actress and singer has contributed her powerful voice to Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Train, which is directed and scored by Mysskin.

The film recently released a special teaser, and Shruti’s electrifying vocals complemented the high-energy visuals, much to the delight of her fans.

This track marks yet another musical milestone for Shruti, following her recent collaboration with the legendary AR Rahman on the song ‘It’s a Break up Da’.

Musical Versatility and Chart-Topping Success

Shruti Haasan has already made her mark in the music industry with numerous hit tracks across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. Beyond mainstream cinema, she’s also found success in the indie music scene, with singles like ‘Edge’, ‘Monster Machine’, and ‘Inimel’. Whether in the film industry or as an independent artist, Shruti’s distinct sound continues to resonate with fans.

A Busy Year Ahead

On the acting front, Shruti’s schedule remains equally packed. She’s preparing for her role in the highly anticipated Coolie, which stars Rajinikanth and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Additionally, Shruti is gearing up to release more of her personal music projects, promising even more creativity and innovation in the year ahead.