Akhilesh Yadav Takes Holy Dip in Sangam at Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday participated in the holy ritual of taking a dip in the Sangam at the ongoing Maha Kumbh. He arrived at the holy site in the afternoon and took 11 dips, following the tradition that marks the significance of the event.

Akhilesh Yadav’s Pledge for Harmony and Goodwill

Speaking to the media after the ritual, Yadav shared his thoughts, stating, “This Maha Kumbh, witnessed after 144 years, is a momentous occasion. We take a pledge today for harmony, goodwill, and tolerance, and pray for the welfare of all people.”

Spiritual Beliefs and Significance of the Dip

The leader, who had also taken a dip in the Ganga River in Haridwar earlier this month on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, reaffirmed his strong belief in the spiritual significance of these events. “Some people visit to wash away their sins, others for donation, but we come for virtue and charity,” Yadav explained.

Akhilesh Yadav’s Past Participation in Kumbh Rituals

In previous years, Yadav has also participated in the Kumbh rituals, including the Ardha Kumbh in Prayagraj in 2019.

Importance of Maha Kumbh After 144 Years

The Maha Kumbh is an important event for millions of devotees, and this year’s occasion holds special significance as it is being held after a gap of 144 years.