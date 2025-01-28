Akhilesh Yadav to Campaign for AAP in Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi: In a significant development ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, along with several MPs from his party, will campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates.

The move signals an intensifying collaboration between the AAP and the SP, as the two parties continue to strengthen their ties within the opposition alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Akhilesh Yadav to Join Kejriwal for Roadshow in Rithala

As part of his campaign efforts, Akhilesh Yadav will participate in a roadshow with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in Rithala on January 30.

This high-profile roadshow is expected to boost the visibility of AAP candidates in the region, particularly as the election date draws closer.

Yadav’s participation underscores the growing political synergy between the Samajwadi Party and AAP, especially in the context of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

In addition to Akhilesh Yadav, several other SP MPs will also actively campaign for AAP candidates. Among them is Iqra Hasan, an MP from Kairana, who will take part in campaigning activities to rally support for the AAP in key constituencies.

AAP and SP: Allies in the INDIA Bloc but Rivals in Delhi Elections

The AAP and the SP are both members of the INDIA bloc, an opposition alliance that includes parties like the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC).

While the INDIA bloc has united these parties against the ruling BJP, the political dynamics in Delhi are unique. In the upcoming Assembly elections, AAP is pitted against both the Congress and BJP, leading to an interesting split in alliances.

Although the AAP and Congress shared a cooperative front during the 2024 general elections, with AAP contesting four of Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha seats and Congress contesting three, the two parties now face each other in the Delhi Assembly elections.

This shift highlights the growing divisions within the INDIA bloc, especially following tensions within the alliance last year.

Tensions Within the INDIA Bloc

The discord within the INDIA bloc became apparent during the 2024 general elections, when several opposition parties expressed support for Mamata Banerjee, the TMC supremo, to lead the alliance, instead of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

While Kejriwal did not openly back Banerjee, he suggested that the alliance members could discuss and decide on the leadership issue. The resulting tension has led to a growing divide within the opposition parties, especially in states like Delhi.

Trinamool Congress to Support AAP in Delhi Constituencies

In another twist, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha will also campaign for the AAP in at least three constituencies in Delhi on February 1 and 2.

This cross-party support further emphasizes the ongoing fragmentation within the INDIA bloc as various regional parties look to exert influence in the Delhi polls.

The Role of Regional Parties in Delhi’s Political Landscape

The involvement of Akhilesh Yadav, SP MPs, and TMC leaders like Shatrughan Sinha in the Delhi Assembly elections is part of a larger effort by regional parties to solidify their presence and influence in the capital’s political sphere.

While AAP is engaged in a fierce contest with the BJP, the Congress has increasingly found itself on the back foot, with its alliance partners rallying around AAP as the primary contender against the ruling party.

Impact on the Delhi Assembly Elections

The backing of regional leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and TMC MPs could prove crucial in the Delhi Assembly elections. AAP, which has a strong foothold in the city, will likely benefit from the support of these parties, especially as they seek to consolidate opposition power in the capital.

The involvement of influential political figures from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal underscores the importance of Delhi as a political battleground in India’s broader electoral landscape.