Akkineni Nagarjuna vs. Konda Surekha: Defamation Case Hearing Begins at Nampally Court

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated defamation case involving Tollywood star Akkineni Nagarjuna, and former minister Konda Surekha commenced at Nampally Court today. Nagarjuna, along with his family members, including Naga Chaitanya, Supriya, and Naga Sushila, appeared in court for the hearing.

The legal battle stems from allegations made by Nagarjuna against Konda Surekha, accusing her of making derogatory remarks about his family, particularly in relation to the divorce of his son, Naga Chaitanya, and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

During the court session, Nagarjuna submitted a formal statement, expressing his grievances. “Minister Konda Surekha made disrespectful and offensive comments about my family, which have caused significant damage to our reputation and honor,” he stated. He further emphasized that Surekha’s remarks were deeply hurtful, particularly when she made inappropriate statements linking Naga Chaitanya’s divorce to the influence of Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR).

Nagarjuna elaborated on the matter, saying, “Our family has earned respect and goodwill across the nation through our contributions to the film industry. We are proud of the national awards and recognition we’ve received, and beyond films, we are also actively involved in social service. Such defamatory remarks not only tarnish our image but also affect our standing in society.”

The actor strongly urged the court to take criminal action against Konda Surekha for her alleged defamation and the damage caused to his family’s reputation.

The case has garnered significant attention due to the involvement of high-profile personalities from both the political and entertainment spheres. Further hearings are expected to take place as the court reviews the evidence and statements from both parties.