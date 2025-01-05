Akshay Kumar Responds to Advice on Limiting Film Releases

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently addressed the common advice he receives to limit his film releases to one or two per year. At the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Sky Force, Akshay shared his thoughts on maintaining a strong work ethic and unwavering dedication to his craft.

Akshay’s Strong Work Ethic: “If I Can Work, Why Shouldn’t I?”

“This is not the first time this has happened. It has happened before as well,” Akshay said, reflecting on the recurring advice to scale back his workload. “The best part is to keep working hard. A lot of people tell me to do one film a year, or a maximum of two, but I always say, if I can work, why shouldn’t I? I have built my entire career on this,” he added.

Akshay Kumar Stays Committed to Content-Driven Films

The actor, known for his roles in films like Airlift, also revealed that some have advised him to stop making content-driven films. However, he remains firm in his resolve to pursue such roles. “I don’t want to stop. I want to do these kinds of films as well as others. I am very proud that I made the film Sarfira, even though it didn’t work,” Akshay said.

Veer Pahariya’s Bollywood Debut in “Sky Force”

Sky Force will feature Veer Pahariya making his Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar and actress Sara Ali Khan. During the trailer launch event, Veer shared his experience working with Akshay. “A week before the shoot, Dinesh sir introduced me to Akshay sir. Akshay sir was so kind and welcoming that he broke the ice in one second. From then on, we became great friends. He became an elder brother to me and guided me throughout,” Veer said. The actor also mentioned their intense rehearsals, stating, “Maybe we did thirty to forty rehearsals and takes, and he was very kind. I really had a blast working with him.”

“Sky Force” Set to Release on January 24

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, Sky Force is set to hit theatres on January 24, 2025. The film promises to be action-packed and features an ensemble cast, including Sara Ali Khan in the leading role.