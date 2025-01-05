Soha Ali Khan’s Heartfelt Tribute to Father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on His 84th Birth Anniversary

Actress Soha Ali Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father, legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, on his 84th birth anniversary. The emotional remembrance took place on January 5, 2025, with Soha, her husband Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter Inaaya coming together for a special prayer ceremony.

Soha Ali Khan’s Heartfelt Tribute to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Soha took to Instagram to share glimpses of the intimate tribute, where the family honored the memory of the former Indian cricket team captain. In a touching moment, Inaaya wrote a heartfelt letter to her late grandfather, wishing him a happy birthday and a joyful New Year, keeping his memory alive through her innocent words.

Saba Pataudi’s Emotional Throwback to Her Parents’ Love Story

Soha’s sister, Saba Pataudi, also shared a sentimental social media post last month on December 27, celebrating her parents’ wedding anniversary. She fondly recalled how Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi shared a timeless love story.

Saba reminisced about their traditions, revealing how her father humorously pretended to forget their anniversary every year, only to later surprise Sharmila with flowers. She wrote:

“When His Highness met Sharmila Tagore… eyes met and the rest is history. Love you both! Happy Anniversary. Missing you, Abba.”

Who Was Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi?

Nicknamed ‘Tiger Pataudi’ for his incredible cricketing skills, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was born on January 5, 1941. He represented Team India for 12 years, making his debut in 1961 and playing his last Test match in 1975. A true legend, he passed away at the age of 70 in Delhi, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy.

For more news on Bollywood celebrities, iconic cricket legends, and exclusive updates on Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and the Pataudi family, stay connected!