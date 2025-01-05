Rubina Dilaik Welcomes 2025 with Love, Abundance, and Serenity

Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik kicked off 2025 with love, abundance, and serenity, spending quality time with her family at a wellness retreat. The actress shared glimpses of her New Year celebration on Instagram, featuring her husband Abhinav Shukla and their twin daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva.

Inside Rubina Dilaik’s Peaceful New Year Retreat

Rubina and her family indulged in soulful workouts, nutritious food, and relaxation at the retreat. She expressed gratitude for the experience, mentioning how the specially curated meals by Chef Arvind Joshi left them with cherished memories.

Sharing a series of heartwarming pictures, Rubina captioned the post:

“Ringing in 2025 with Love, Abundance, and Serenity! The joy we experienced @swastikwellbeing will stay with us forever! The food we savored, specially curated by @chefarvindjoshi, has left a sweet taste in our memories to cherish.”

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s Relationship Journey

Rubina married actor Abhinav Shukla in 2018. However, during her stint on Bigg Boss 14, the couple revealed they were contemplating separation. Despite their challenges, they reconciled post-show, emerging stronger together.

In 2023, the couple embraced parenthood, welcoming their twin daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva.

Rubina Dilaik’s Career Highlights & Upcoming Projects

Rubina Dilaik rose to fame with her debut in “Chotti Bahu” and went on to star in popular TV shows like:

“Saas Bina Sasural”

“Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed”

“Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev”

“Jeannie Aur Juju”

“Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”

She has also been a part of reality shows like “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12” and “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10”. In 2022, Rubina made her Bollywood debut with “Ardh”, alongside Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani.

Up next, she will be seen in “Laughter Chefs” Season 2, sharing the screen with Rahul Vaidya, Kashmira Shah, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Bharti Singh, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Sudesh Lahiri, Mannara Chopra, and Krushna Abhishek.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Rubina Dilaik’s upcoming projects, personal milestones, and more!