Bin Laden’s Former Bodyguards Among 11 Al Qaeda Detainees Released by Biden Administration

The Pentagon announced on Monday that it has released 11 Yemeni detainees with suspected ties to al Qaeda from the Guantanamo Bay detention facility, marking a significant step in the Biden administration’s effort to wind down operations at the controversial military prison in Cuba. The detainees, who have not been charged with any crimes, will be resettled in Oman as part of a broader U.S. initiative to reduce the detainee population.

Transfer Process and Interagency Review

According to the Department of Defense, each of the detainees underwent a comprehensive interagency review, conducted by career professionals, who determined that they were eligible for transfer based on national security interests. The Pentagon also expressed gratitude to the Government of Oman for its support in facilitating the resettlement process.

“Although different processes, each of the Yemeni detainees underwent a thorough, interagency review by career professionals who unanimously determined all detainees as transfer eligible consistent with the national security interests of the United States,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

Efforts to Close Guantanamo Bay

The transfer of the 11 detainees follows an announcement made in 2023 by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who informed Congress of his intent to repatriate the men to Oman. These transfers are part of a broader effort by the U.S. government to eventually close the Guantanamo Bay detention facility, a move that has been a long-standing goal for both the Obama and Biden administrations.

Notable Detainees Released

One of the released detainees, Moath Hamza Ahmed al-Alwi, is an alleged former al Qaeda fighter and claimed bodyguard to Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan. Despite his release, an unclassified 2016 U.S. intelligence file warned that al-Alwi had expressed extremist views and committed disciplinary infractions while in detention, though those were later pardoned as part of an incentive program.

Another detainee, Suhayl Abdul Anam al Sharabi, was also released. His 2020 intelligence file raised concerns that he may have been linked to an aborted 9/11-style hijacking plot in Southwest Asia as a member of al Qaeda.

Remaining Detainees at Guantanamo Bay

The remaining nine detainees being transferred to Oman are Uthman Abd al-Rahim Muhammad Uthman, Khalid Ahmed Qassim, Hani Saleh Rashid Abdullah, Tawfiq Nasir Awad Al-Bihani, Omar Mohammed Ali al-Rammah, Sanad Ali Yislam Al Kazimi, Hassan Muhammad Ali Bib Attash, Sharqawi Abdu Ali Al Hajj, and Abd Al-Salam Al-Hilah.

This latest transfer follows the December 2024 release of Ridah Bin Saleh al-Yazidi, who was resettled in Tunisia. Following these moves, 15 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay, three of whom are eligible for transfer, while another three are up for review of their detention status. Seven detainees are involved in ongoing military commissions, and two others have already been convicted and sentenced by military commissions.

High-Profile Cases and Legal Challenges

The release of detainees comes amid a broader review of the status of prisoners at Guantanamo Bay, including the high-profile cases of alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and his co-conspirators, Walid Bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi. Last year, the Biden administration offered plea deals to the three men, sparking strong opposition from 9/11 families, Republican lawmakers, and even Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. These deals, which would spare the men from the death penalty, are seen by critics as an attempt to bring closure to one of the most high-profile terrorism cases in U.S. history.

Path Forward for Guantanamo Bay and U.S. Detention Operations

With only a small number of detainees remaining at the facility, the Biden administration continues to navigate a delicate process aimed at closing the prison and addressing the complex legal and security issues surrounding the remaining prisoners. As the U.S. moves closer to reducing its detention operations, the fate of the detainees at Guantanamo Bay remains a significant and contentious issue in American foreign policy.

The Biden administration’s ongoing efforts to close the Guantanamo Bay facility mark a shift from previous administrations that struggled with the political and logistical challenges of dealing with the detainee population. The moves highlight a broader goal of reducing U.S. involvement in controversial counterterrorism measures while balancing security concerns at home and abroad.