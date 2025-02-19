Alia Bhatt Can’t Get Over Vicky Kaushal’s Performance in ‘Chhaava’

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt recently expressed her admiration for Vicky Kaushal‘s performance in the film Chhaava.

Alia Bhatt Praises Vicky Kaushal’s Exceptional Performance

In a sweet post on Instagram, Alia shared that she simply can’t get over his exceptional portrayal. On Wednesday, Alia took to her Instagram stories to praise Vicky’s performance in Laxman Utekar’s historical period drama. She posted a photo of the actor from the movie and captioned it, “Vicky Kaushal! What are you???? Cannot get over your performance in Chhaava! @vickykaushal.”

Alia and Vicky’s Previous Collaboration

To note, Alia and Vicky had worked together in Meghna Gulzar’s spy thriller Raazi, which released in 2018.

Katrina Kaif’s Appreciation for Vicky Kaushal

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal’s wife and actress Katrina Kaif also penned an appreciation post for the actor. She wrote, “What a cinematic experience and what a monumental task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. @laxman.utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, I’m in awe. The last 40 minutes of the film will leave you speechless. I’ve spent all morning wanting to go and rewatch it again.”

Also Read: Nearly 2,000 Chickens Found Dead in Telangana Poultry Farm Amid Bird Flu Scare

Katrina Kaif’s Praises for Vicky’s Talent

Katrina continued, “I’m lost for words at the impact of this film… @vickykaushal09 you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon—the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid, I’m so proud of you and your talent.”

She concluded by saying, “#DineshVijan, what is there to say… you are a true VISIONARY… you support and put your conviction in what you believe in and are carving a new trail of brilliance. The entire cast is phenomenal… This is a film for the big screen… so proud of the whole team.”

Vicky Kaushal’s Role in ‘Chhaava’

Vicky Kaushal essayed the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the drama, while Rashmika Mandanna played Maharani Yesubai. The film, produced by Maddock Films, also starred Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb’s daughter.

The film hit theatres on February 14, 2025.