Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Favorite Summer Looks

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt, the beloved ‘Raazi’ star, recently shared her favorite summer outfits with her fans on Instagram. The actress took to her Insta stories to give a glimpse of her top summer attire picks.

The montage featured Alia in a red slip dress with a flattering V-neckline. Another look showed the actress in a white floral dress, paired with open hair and minimal makeup. She also sported a purple short cotton dress with a knot at the waist, and finished off with a short, printed orange dress paired with green heels.

Kartik Aaryan and Alia Bhatt’s Heart-to-Heart at Raj Kapoor’s Centennial Celebration

In other news, the Kapoor family hosted a grand event to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor last December. The star-studded event included Kartik Aaryan, who was seen sharing a light-hearted conversation with Alia Bhatt. A video of the two went viral, sparking fan excitement.

Kartik later joked during a fan interaction in Mumbai, saying he had told Alia about the broken lift at the event, to which she quipped about his upcoming film release.

Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the much-anticipated spy drama “Alpha,” directed by Shiv Rawail. The film is set to be a part of the Yash Raj spy universe, with Sharvari also playing a crucial role.

Additionally, Alia Bhatt will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next drama, “Love and War,” alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. The actress had previously collaborated with Bhansali for the 2022 biopic “Gangubai Kathiawadi.”