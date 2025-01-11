Alia Bhatt’s ‘Effortless Beach Photo’ Will Make Your Day

New Year Vacation in Thailand

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt welcomed New Year 2025 with the Kapoor clan in Thailand and has been sharing glimpses of her family getaway on social media. Continuing the trend, the Gully Boy actress posted a stunning beach photo on Instagram, captioned:

“POV: ‘You came to relax, but now you’re curating your ‘effortless’ beach photos.'”

Capturing Holiday Moments

Earlier, Alia shared more pictures from her tropical vacation, showcasing her indulging in water sports, reading, and spending quality time with sister Shaheen Bhatt. She also shared her workout sessions during the trip. Her caption read:

“If you didn’t post a beach photo, did you even go on vacation? @anithailand thank you for the memories ….. and the tann.”

The actress was accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha Kapoor, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Upcoming Projects

Alia Bhatt is set to appear in several highly anticipated films:

“Alpha”

The action-packed spy drama Alpha marks the first female-led film in the Yash Raj spy universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film features Alia Bhatt alongside Sharvari and Einar Haraldsson in key roles.

“Love and War”

Alia has teamed up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali once again for Love and War, where she will star alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. The project was officially announced in January 2024. This collaboration follows the success of her 2022 blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi.

With an exciting lineup of films and memorable vacation moments, Alia Bhatt continues to capture hearts both on and off the screen.