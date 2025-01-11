Most US Children Use TikTok, Instagram Despite Age Restrictions: Study

Underage Social Media Use

New York: A recent study reveals that most children aged 11 and 12 in the US use social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat, despite these platforms requiring users to be at least 13 years old.

The study found that a significant portion of young users even hide their accounts from their parents, with 6.3% admitting to having secret accounts.

TikTok’s Future in the US

The findings come as the US Supreme Court considers a law that could ban TikTok in the country starting January 19. TikTok currently has around 170 million users in the US.

Alarming Addiction Signs

Conducted by researchers including Jason Nagata, a pediatrician at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, the study highlights troubling signs of social media addiction among children.

From a national sample of over 10,000 children aged 11 to 15, the study reported:

25% of children often think about social media apps.

of children often think about social media apps. 25% use social media to forget about their problems.

use social media to forget about their problems. 17% tried to reduce social media use but couldn’t.

tried to reduce social media use but couldn’t. 11% acknowledged that excessive social media use negatively impacted their schoolwork.

Link to Mental Health Issues

The study also identified links between underage social media use and increased symptoms of:

Depression

Eating disorders

ADHD

Disruptive behaviors

Call for Policy Intervention

“Policymakers need to look at TikTok as a systemic social media issue and create effective measures that protect children online,” said Jason Nagata, the lead author of the study, which was published in the journal Academic Pediatrics.

Nagata’s previous research showed that problematic social media use often includes elements of addiction, such as:

Inability to stop despite efforts

Withdrawal symptoms

Increased tolerance

Conflict due to excessive use

Relapse after trying to reduce usage

Implications for Parents and Policymakers

The study underscores the need for stricter enforcement of age restrictions on social media platforms and highlights the potential psychological and academic consequences of early exposure to these platforms.