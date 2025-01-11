Japan Reports Record-High Flu Cases Since 1999

Record-Breaking Flu Surge

Tokyo: Japan reported the highest number of influenza cases in a single week since record-keeping began in 1999, according to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

In the week ending December 29, 317,812 flu cases were recorded across approximately 5,000 designated medical institutions. The average of 64.39 cases per facility far surpassed the warning level of 30 and marked a sharp increase from 42.66 cases the previous week. This was the 10th consecutive week of rising numbers.

Nationwide Impact

All 47 prefectures in Japan reported an increase in flu cases compared to the previous week, with 43 exceeding the warning level.

Oita Prefecture in southwestern Japan recorded the highest numbers, with an average of 104.84 cases per clinic. Other prefectures in the Kyushu region also reported significant increases, along with major metropolitan areas such as Osaka, which averaged 67.53 cases per facility, and Tokyo, with 56.52.

Possible Causes and Preventive Measures

A ministry official suggested that increased movement during the holiday season may have contributed to the surge.

In response to the growing numbers, officials urged the public to take preventive measures, such as wearing masks and washing hands thoroughly, to reduce the spread of infection.

Understanding Influenza

Influenza, or the flu, is a highly contagious viral infection affecting the respiratory system. Symptoms include high fever, body aches, and coughing. While most cases resolve within a week, severe cases can lead to complications like pneumonia or even death.

Flu vs. Common Cold

Though the flu and the common cold share similar symptoms, such as a runny nose and cough, flu symptoms are typically more severe and can lead to serious health complications. Different viruses cause the flu and the common cold, highlighting the importance of proper diagnosis and treatment.

Global Perspective

The flu remains one of the most common infectious diseases worldwide. In the United States alone, between 20 to 40 million people catch the flu each season, underscoring the global importance of influenza prevention and treatment.