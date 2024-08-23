All critical decisions in formulation of now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy taken at Kejriwal’s behest: CBI tells SC

New Delhi: In a counter affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that all the critical decisions in the formulation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy were taken at the behest of the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in “connivance” with the then Deputy CM and excise minister Manish Sisodia.

Seeking dismissal of Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest in the excise policy scam, the CBI said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo was simply attempting to politically sensationalise the matter, despite repeated orders passed by various courts being prima facie satisfied with the commission of the offences, for which cognisance already has been taken.

The central investigative agency said that while Kejriwal “does not hold any ministerial portfolio in Government National Capital Territory (GNCT) of Delhi, all decisions of the government, as well as the party, are taken on his concurrence and directions”, adding that these include not only the decisions in Delhi but also throughout the country where AAP has a presence.

“It emerged over a period of time that all the critical decisions in the formulation of the new Excise Policy were taken at the behest of the Petitioner (Kejriwal), in connivance with the then Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Excise Manish Sisodia. As the investigation progressed, it started becoming clear that he had a pivotal role in the formulation of the new Excise Policy,” the CBI affidavit said.

The affidavit added that Kejriwal was involved in criminal conspiracy in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, more specifically when any or all decisions of the government and the party were taken only as per his direction.

“He in connivance with other accused persons, deliberately caused the tweaking and manipulation in the Excise Policy 2021-22 and thereby enhanced the profit margin of wholesalers from 5 per cent to 12 per cent without any rationale, causing undue windfall gains to the wholesalers in lieu of the illegal gratification of Rs 100 crore from the South Group, to meet the election-related expenses of Aam Aadmi Party at Goa,” it said.

The CBI said that a total amount of Rs 44.54 crore was sent through hawala channels to Goa from Delhi, which was used for meeting various election-related expenses of the AAP during the Goa Assembly Election 2021-22.

It further said that Kejriwal used the funds for the Goa elections and had assured the party candidates not to worry about the expenditure.

On Friday, the Top Court fixed September 5 for hearing pleas filed by CM Kejriwal seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the alleged liquor policy scam.

A bench headed by Justice Surya Kant decided to adjourn the proceedings after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju sought a week to file a reply on behalf of the CBI, adding that the central investigative agency has already filed its response in one of the petitions filed by CM Kejriwal.

Last week, issuing notice on Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest in the corruption case as well as on his distinct petition seeking bail, the top court asked the CBI to file its reply by August 23.

Meanwhile, a court here on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of the Delhi Chief Minister till August 27 in connection with the excise policy scam.