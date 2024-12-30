All India Muslim Jamaat Issues Fatwa Against New Year Celebrations

Bareilly: Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, the National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, issued a fatwa on Sunday discouraging Muslims from celebrating the New Year. The fatwa, which was released by the Chashme Darfta Bareilly, asserts that celebrating the New Year is inconsistent with Islamic teachings and customs.

In his statement, Maulana Razvi emphasized that celebrating the New Year, which marks the beginning of the Christian calendar, is a practice that Muslims should avoid. “The young men and women who celebrate New Year have been instructed that celebrating it is neither a matter of pride nor should it be congratulated. The New Year marks the start of the English Year, and celebrating non-religious practices is strictly prohibited for Muslims,” he said.

The fatwa specifically calls on Muslim youth to refrain from participating in New Year festivities, viewing such actions as contrary to Islamic principles. It underscores the Jamaat’s stance on preserving religious identity and avoiding the adoption of practices considered alien to Islamic values.

The announcement further highlights the All India Muslim Jamaat’s commitment to promoting Islamic traditions and discouraging the influence of non-Islamic customs.