ICAR Denies Irregularities in Appointments of Agriculture Scientists

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has strongly refuted recent media reports alleging irregularities in the appointments of agricultural scientists. In a statement issued on Monday, ICAR denied the claims, calling them “baseless,” “misleading,” and “factually incorrect.”

The organization emphasized that all recent recruitments were conducted in strict adherence to the approved Model Qualifications, and that no procedural lapses occurred in the process. ICAR also clarified that there has been no change in the essential qualifications (EQs) for the post of Director at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi since 2019, when the previous Director, Dr. A.K. Singh, was appointed and later superannuated in June.

No Changes in Qualifications for Scientific Positions

ICAR further stressed that the essential qualifications for scientific positions within the organization had not changed in the last five years. In response to reports distorting facts, ICAR rejected claims that the current advertisement for the IARI Director’s position was invalid, asserting that all recruitment procedures followed proper protocols.

Defending Dr. Cherukumalli Srinivasa Rao’s Appointment

The council also addressed media criticism surrounding the appointment of Dr. Cherukumalli Srinivasa Rao as the Director of IARI. Dr. Rao, who was serving as Director of the National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) in Hyderabad, was selected for the position at IARI after being formally relieved from his previous post. ICAR clarified that the procedures followed in this case were in line with office regulations, and approvals were obtained through e-mail and e-office systems.

ICAR Calls for Public Apology

ICAR condemned the spread of rumors by certain “disgruntled elements” and called for a public apology regarding the false reporting. The organization reiterated its commitment to transparency and the integrity of its recruitment processes.