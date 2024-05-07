Pan India

All parties want Muslim votes but can’t find candidates from community: Owaisi

All parties in Maharashtra want Muslim votes in the Lok Sabha polls but have not fielded candidates from the community, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
All parties want Muslim votes but can't find candidates from community: Owaisi
All parties want Muslim votes but can't find candidates from community: Owaisi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All parties in Maharashtra want Muslim votes in the Lok Sabha polls but have not fielded candidates from the community, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said.

Related Stories
Tension prevails at Saidabad Polling Station; Malakpet Congress Candidate Attacked
Supreme Court upheld parliamentary supremacy: Owaisi
Lok Sabha Polls: Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase on April 19
Only 3 Muslims, including 2 dummy candidates from Hyderabad in the list of BRS; community unhappy
Majority thinks Congress support for Palestine is to woo Muslim Votes

Addressing a rally in Amkhas Maidan here on Monday, Owaisi also claimed that various parties have come together to ensure the defeat of his Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel.

“Political parties are seeking votes of Muslims but could not find candidates from the community for any of the 48 seats in Maharashtra. They are not bothered about results elsewhere but two Shiv Sena, two NCPs and half Congress are here to defeat Jaleel,” he claimed.

Criticising Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrakant Khaire, the AIMIM chief said the former used to call himself a Hindutva leader but arrived at the Idgah here after realising the importance of (Muslim) voters.

“Those whose politics was earlier based on ‘khan ya baan’ (Muslims and Hindus) are now talking about namaz,” he said.

Dubbing Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray as “newly secular”, Owaisi said the former chief minister must clear his stand about Babri Masjid demolition and say whether it was a sin or not.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button