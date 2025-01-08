Allahabad HC Stays Civil Court Proceedings in Sambhal Jama Masjid Dispute

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has issued a stay on further proceedings before a civil court concerning the ongoing dispute over the Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The court’s decision follows a revision plea filed by the mosque’s management committee challenging the suit filed in the Sambhal district court.

Court’s Decision on Revision Plea

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal passed the order on Wednesday after the revision plea was filed, in light of a Supreme Court ruling related to the case. The plea questions the maintainability of the suit and the speed at which the civil court proceedings were conducted.

Dispute and Allegations of Temple Demolition

According to the plea, a suit was filed on November 19, 2024, and within hours, the district court appointed a court commissioner to conduct an initial survey of the mosque site. The survey was completed on the same day and again on November 24. The court had directed the submission of a survey report by November 29.

After hearing arguments from both parties, the Allahabad High Court ordered the respondents to file their replies within four weeks and set the next hearing for February 25.

Religious and Historical Claims

The dispute involves claims by Hari Shanker Jain and seven other petitioners, who allege that the mosque was built after demolishing a Hindu temple. The case has gained significant attention due to the sensitive nature of the religious and historical claims involved.