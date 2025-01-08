Mamata Banerjee’s Big Move: TMC Supports AAP for Delhi Polls!

New Delhi: In a significant political development ahead of the 2024 Delhi Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced its support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The decision marks a strengthening of alliances for AAP as it heads into the upcoming elections. Arvind Kejriwal, AAP’s national convenor, expressed his gratitude to TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the endorsement.

“I am personally grateful to Mamata Didi. Thank you, Didi. You have always supported and blessed us in our good and bad times,” Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X, acknowledging the significance of TMC’s support.

This announcement comes shortly after the Samajwadi Party (SP) also extended its support to AAP for the Delhi elections. Both parties have now joined forces with AAP, which is aiming to retain its stronghold in the Delhi Assembly.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to the polls on February 5, 2024, with results expected to be declared on February 8, 2024. This support from the TMC and SP could play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape of the upcoming election.

Delhi Assembly Elections: What This Means for AAP and Its Alliances

With TMC’s backing, AAP is poised to face the elections with an expanded support base. The move signals growing political alliances among opposition parties, creating a more competitive environment for the Delhi polls.

Also Read: Indian Railways Hits Major Milestone: 76% of Budget Spent with 3 Months Left – What’s Next?

The Delhi elections are expected to be a key battleground, with AAP looking to defend its position and TMC lending support in a bid to challenge the ruling BJP. The outcome of this election will have broader political implications, not only for Delhi but for the upcoming general elections as well.