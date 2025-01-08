Indian Railways Hits Major Milestone: 76% of Budget Spent with 3 Months Left – What’s Next?

New Delhi: Indian Railways has successfully met its budget targets for the 2024-25 financial year, having spent 76% of its allocated capital expenditure (Capex) within the first nine months, as per an official statement released on Wednesday.

The timely completion of key projects aimed at expanding railway capacity and enhancing safety reflects the government’s commitment to modernizing the nation’s transport infrastructure.

Strong Capital Expenditure (Capex) Progress

The total capital outlay for Indian Railways in the 2024-25 budget stands at Rs 2,65,200 crore, with a gross budgetary support of Rs 2,52,200 crore. Of this, Rs 1,92,446 crore has already been utilized, leaving the railways on track to meet its targets by the end of the financial year.

In the first four days of 2025 alone, Rs 1,198 crore was spent on railway projects, contributing to the overall 76% expenditure of the annual budget with nearly three months remaining in the fiscal year.

Focused Investments in Rolling Stock and Safety

As part of the ongoing modernization, Indian Railways allocated Rs 50,903 crore for rolling stock, with Rs 40,367 crore already spent by January 5, 2025, marking 79% of the budgeted amount. Safety-related works have also seen significant progress, with Rs 28,281 crore spent out of the Rs 34,412 crore budget for the safety initiatives, amounting to 82% of the total allocation.

Also Read: Congress Announces Health Insurance Scheme with Rs 25 Lakh for Delhi Residents Ahead of Delhi Elections

Transforming Indian Railways into a World-Class System

The Indian government has been prioritizing the transformation of Indian Railways into a world-class transport system. Railways currently serve around 2.3 crore passengers daily, providing affordable and efficient travel across the country.

Over the past decade, consistent Capex investments have resulted in remarkable improvements, including the introduction of 136 Vande Bharat trains, nearly 97% electrification of broad-gauge routes, and major infrastructure upgrades like gauge conversion, new track laying, and the doubling of railway lines.

With the Vande Bharat sleeper trains now undergoing speed tests and safety certification, passengers can expect an enhanced travel experience soon. These developments are set to revolutionize long-distance travel in India, providing safer and faster journeys with state-of-the-art amenities.

Building a Future-Ready Rail Transport System

Indian Railways is playing a crucial role in the nation’s development by contributing to the vision of a ‘Future-ready’ rail transport system. With investments in infrastructure, technology, and modern facilities, Indian Railways continues to lead efforts to make the country’s railway network world-class while supporting the government’s “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) initiative.