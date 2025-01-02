Allahabad High Court to Hear SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq’s Petition Amid Sambhal Violence Controversy

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court is scheduled to hear the petition of Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq on Thursday, seeking the cancellation of an FIR and a stay on his arrest.

The case pertains to the violent clashes in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, which erupted during a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

The incident resulted in the deaths of five people and injuries to numerous individuals, including 20 police personnel.

Barq’s Petition: Claims and Denials

Barq, named as the primary accused in the FIR, has strongly denied all allegations, describing them as politically motivated. In his plea, the SP MP argued that the charges were baseless and part of a vendetta by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government to target him and his party. He further claimed that his arrest would cause “irreparable loss” to his reputation and political career.

According to Barq, he was not present in Sambhal at the time of the incident. Instead, he maintains that he was in Bengaluru and later stayed in Delhi upon learning about the FIR to avoid further escalation of the situation. Barq also stated that he contacted community members over the phone, urging them to maintain peace and refrain from violence.

Allegations Against Barq

The Sambhal police have accused Barq of delivering provocative speeches at the Shahi Jama Masjid days before the incident. They allege that his remarks incited unrest among the community, leading to violent clashes. The FIR also names Sohail Iqbal, the son of local MLA Iqbal Mehmood, as a co-accused for his alleged involvement in the violence.

The police claim to have gathered evidence linking Barq to the unrest, including video recordings and eyewitness testimonies. These will be presented to the High Court during Thursday’s hearing.

The Sambhal Violence: A Timeline of Events

The violence in Sambhal broke out during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, which was conducted amid heightened tensions over allegations that the mosque was built over a Hindu temple. The survey’s announcement sparked protests, with a large crowd gathering near the site.

The situation escalated into chaos, with stone-pelting and arson reported. Several police vehicles were damaged, and the violence left five people dead. Among the injured were 20 police officers, highlighting the intensity of the unrest.

Political Implications and Barq’s Defense

Barq’s defense hinges on his claim that the charges are a political vendetta. He alleges that the BJP government is using the incident to silence opposition voices and target prominent members of the Samajwadi Party. Barq’s plea argues that the FIR and subsequent accusations are part of a broader strategy to undermine his political standing.

He has also emphasized that he was not physically present in Sambhal during the clashes. “I was in Bengaluru at the time and chose to remain in Delhi after hearing about the incident to avoid any unnecessary escalation. I have always advocated for peace and harmony among communities,” Barq stated in his plea.

Court Hearing and Anticipated Developments

The Allahabad High Court’s hearing on Thursday will focus on the validity of the FIR and the evidence presented by the Sambhal police. The court will also examine Barq’s plea for a stay on his arrest. Legal experts anticipate that the outcome of this hearing could set a precedent for similar politically charged cases in Uttar Pradesh.

The Sambhal police, meanwhile, are preparing to submit their evidence, which reportedly includes video footage of Barq’s alleged speeches and statements from witnesses. Authorities are confident that the evidence will substantiate their claims and justify the FIR against Barq.

Broader Context: Communal Tensions and Political Narratives

The Sambhal violence has brought communal tensions in Uttar Pradesh to the forefront. Allegations that the Shahi Jama Masjid was built over a temple have added fuel to the fire, with both sides accusing each other of provocation. The incident has also highlighted the polarized political climate in the state, with opposition parties accusing the BJP government of stoking communal sentiments for electoral gains.

Barq’s case has drawn significant attention from political observers, with many viewing it as a litmus test for the judiciary’s ability to remain impartial amid politically sensitive cases. The Samajwadi Party has come out in strong support of Barq, alleging that the BJP is using the incident to divert attention from pressing governance issues.