Allu Arjun Congratulates Ajith Kumar for Padma Bhushan Award

Chennai: Allu Arjun, one of the biggest stars of the Telugu film industry, has congratulated the Padma awardees of this year, including Tamil actor Ajith Kumar. In his heartfelt message on social media, Allu Arjun expressed that Ajith’s achievement was “equally inspiring and commendable.”

On his X timeline, Allu Arjun wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to #NandamuriBalakrishna garu on receiving the prestigious #PadmaBhushan award. This recognition is well-deserved for your contributions in Telugu cinema.

My dear #AjithKumar garu, your achievement is equally inspiring and commendable. Also, congratulations to #Shobana garu, @shekharkapur garu, #AnanthNag garu and all the Padma Award honorees. This recognition in the arts category pleases my heart with immense joy!”

Ajith Kumar’s Racing Team Joins in Celebrating the Achievement

Ajith Kumar’s racing team, which he owns, also shared their congratulations on his achievement. Taking to their X timeline, the team posted, “It’s a moment of immense pride for us to share that our founder, Mr. Ajith Kumar, has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan, a recognition of his extraordinary contributions and unwavering spirit. Join us in wishing him all the best for a future filled with even greater achievements.”

Ajith Kumar Expresses Gratitude to Fans

Ajith Kumar, in a message following the announcement of his Padma Bhushan honor, expressed heartfelt thanks to his fans, supporters, and well-wishers.

In his thank you note, he said, “…Lastly, to all my fans, supporters, and well-wishers: Your unwavering love and support have fueled my passion and dedication. This award is as much yours as it is mine. Thank you all for this incredible honor and for being part of this journey. I am committed to continuing to serve with integrity and passion and wish you all just as well on your own journeys. With utmost gratitude, Ajith Kumar.”