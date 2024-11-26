Allu Arjun Pays Tribute to Rajinikanth: Mimics Thalaivar’s Iconic Style at ‘Pushpa 2’ Event

Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth, known for his unparalleled charisma, style, and fan following, received a heartfelt homage from Allu Arjun during the recent ‘Pushpa 2’ audio launch event in Chennai. A video of the ‘Pushpa’ actor channeling Rajinikanth’s iconic mannerisms has gone viral, captivating fans across social media platforms.

The memorable moment unfolded on Sunday, November 24, when Allu Arjun was interacting with the audience. The anchor asked him about his favorite first-day-first-show experiences in Chennai during his childhood. In response, Allu Arjun effortlessly mimicked Rajinikanth’s signature style, igniting cheers and applause from the crowd.

Acknowledging the roaring reaction, Allu Arjun remarked that Rajinikanth’s mannerisms and signature gestures alone are enough to identify him as an icon.

The star also reflected on his connection to Tamil Nadu, sharing that he was born and educated in Chennai. Emphasizing his bond with Tamil audiences, Allu Arjun proudly stated that he speaks the language fluently.

On a related note, the makers of ‘Pushpa 2’ recently released the track ‘Kissik,’ which has drawn mixed feedback. While some fans call it a slow grower, others believe it doesn’t surpass the massive hit ‘Oo Antava’ from the first installment of the franchise.

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ starring Allu Arjun, is set to release on December 5. The film is anticipated to deliver a grander spectacle with heightened action sequences, powerful performances, and gripping storytelling as Pushpa Raj faces off against SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS. The recently unveiled trailer has already amplified the excitement among fans.