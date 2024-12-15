Allu Arjun’s Film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Earns ₹825 Crore in Indian Market in Just 10 Days

Mumbai: South Indian superstar Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa 2: The Rule has achieved remarkable success at the Indian box office, grossing ₹825 crore within just 10 days of its release. Directed by Sukumar, the film has taken the box office by storm, with audiences flocking to theaters across the country.

The film had a special screening on December 4, where it earned ₹10.1 crore. Pushpa 2: The Rule was released on December 5 across more than 12,000 screens, and it made its debut in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film had an explosive opening day, earning ₹164.25 crore on its first day alone.

The movie’s craze has continued to grow, with Pushpa 2 surpassing ₹800 crore in earnings in just 10 days. According to reports, the film has grossed approximately ₹500 crore from its Hindi version, and ₹824.5 crore across all languages.

Also Read | Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster “Pushpa 2: The Rule” Smashes Records, Crosses 1000 Crore Worldwide

A sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2: The Rule sees Allu Arjun reprise his role as Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, who returns as Srivalli. The film also features Fahadh Faasil in a key role. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film’s music is composed by T-Series.

Pushpa 2 continues to dominate the box office, solidifying Allu Arjun’s status as one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema.