Allu Arjun’s Wife Sneha Reddy Claims ‘Blessed with the Best’ with Family Photos

Mumbai: Allu Arjun is enjoying a perfect balance between his successful professional career and a happy personal life. Recently, the South star’s wife, Sneha Reddy, shared a series of beautiful family pictures on her official Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into their joyful family moments.

Family Photos with Allu Arjun and Kids

The pictures feature Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, their son Allu Ayaan, daughter Allu Arha, and their pet dog, all dressed in matching white t-shirts. The adorable family photos were captioned by Sneha with the words, “Blessed with the best,” accompanied by a family and heart emoji. The post quickly caught the attention of fans, showcasing the family’s love and togetherness.

Allu Arjun’s Success with ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is riding high on the success of his latest release, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie, released on 5th December 2024, has been a massive hit, earning an astounding ₹1,799 crore worldwide. The film continues to break records at the box office, and to further capitalize on its success, the makers released a reloaded version on 17th January 2025, which includes 20 additional minutes of exclusive new scenes.

The reloaded version has attracted even more viewers to the theaters, with expectations of increasing collections in the coming weeks.

A Stellar Cast and Crew

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and Sukumar also penned the script. The supporting cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay in important roles.

The film’s music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while Naveen Nooli handled the editing. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek served as the head of cinematography.

Pushpa 2: The Rule follows Pushpa Raj’s journey as he strengthens his position in the red sandalwood smuggling trade.