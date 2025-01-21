‘Chhaava’: Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look as Maharani Yesubai Screams Royal

Mumbai: The much-anticipated film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to hit the cinemas on 14th February 2025. To build excitement for the drama, the makers have unveiled the first look poster of Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai.

Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai

In Chhaava, Rashmika Mandanna will portray the role of Maharani Yesubai, while Vicky Kaushal will play her husband, the famous Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The first look sees Rashmika looking regal in a red saree, paired with golden jewelry, green bangles, and the iconic Maharashtra bindi. Her expressions in the pictures range from happy to angry and heartbroken, adding depth to her character.

Sharing the stills on her official Instagram account, Rashmika wrote, “Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength. Introducing @rashmika_mandanna as Maharani Yesubai – the pride of Swarajya. #ChhaavaTrailer Out Tomorrow! Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025.”

Also Read: ‘Romancing in Alaska’: Boney Kapoor Remembers Sridevi with a Heartfelt Post



Maddock Films also revealed that the trailer for Chhaava will be released on 22nd January 2025. Their social media post echoed Rashmika’s message, adding, “Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength. Introducing @rashmika_mandanna as Maharani Yesubai – the pride of Swarajya.”

A Star-Studded Cast and Cinematic Excellence

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava features a stellar cast including Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Neil Bhoopalam, Santosh Juvekar, and Pradeep Rawat in pivotal roles. The film is based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava will feature a soundtrack by music maestro A. R. Rahman. The film’s cinematography has been handled by Saurabh Goswami, and the editing is managed by Manish Pradhan.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Projects

In addition to Chhaava, Rashmika Mandanna has two other major projects lined up for release: AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar, where she stars opposite Salman Khan, and Aditya Sarpotdar’s Thama, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.