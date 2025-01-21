‘Romancing in Alaska’: Boney Kapoor Remembers Sridevi with a Heartfelt Post

Mumbai: Boney Kapoor recently took to his official Instagram to share a series of throwback photographs with his late wife, Sridevi. The filmmaker posted an intimate picture of him hugging the late superstar, along with two other photos where they are seen enjoying a loving moment against a stunning backdrop.

Boney Kapoor’s Romantic Post for Sridevi

In his latest Instagram post, Boney Kapoor captioned the photos, writing, “Romancing in Alaska amongst the glaciers & the fall season which arrives early September there,” accompanied by three heart emojis. The beautiful moments captured in the pictures struck a chord with netizens, who flooded the comment section with loving remarks. One user commented, “Very beautiful jodi, Mashallah,” while another wrote, “Glamorous couple,” as several others posted red heart emojis.

Throwback to Japan Vacation with Sridevi and Family

A few days earlier, Boney Kapoor had shared a set of pictures from his 2012 vacation to Japan with his late wife Sridevi and their daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The post began with a heartwarming couple photo of Boney and Sridevi, followed by a family picture where the three women were dressed in kimonos, holding traditional Japanese hand fans. The post also featured a picture of Sridevi receiving a bouquet from Akie Abe, the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife. Additionally, Boney shared a moment from the premiere of English Vinglish in Tokyo, where Sridevi met the then-Indian Ambassador to Japan, Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa.

Boney Kapoor captioned the post, “Jaaaapaaan….‘LOVE in TOKYO’ Our Tokyo visit for the premiere of English Vinglish. Then Indian Ambassador Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa & wife of the then Prime Minister late Shinzo Abe.”

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s Life Together

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi tied the knot on June 2, 1996, in a simple temple wedding. The couple shared two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Prior to marrying Sridevi, Boney had two children, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor, from his first wife Mona Kapoor. Tragically, Sridevi was found dead in her guest room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel in Dubai on February 24, 2018.