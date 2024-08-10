Aman Sehrawat makes history with bronze in wrestling at Paris Olympics

Paris: In a stunning display of talent and perseverance, Aman Sehrawat, at just 21 years and 24 days old, has won a bronze medal in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The young wrestler defeated Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz with a commanding 13-5 scoreline in the bronze medal bout, securing India’s fifth bronze and sixth overall medal at the Games.

Making his Olympic debut, Aman was the sole male wrestler representing India in Paris. His victory not only makes him the country’s first wrestling medallist at these Games but also the youngest Indian in history to achieve an Olympic podium finish.

The match began with both wrestlers putting up a fierce fight, with Aman leading by a narrow 6-4 margin at the end of the first period. However, the second period saw the Indian wrestler take complete control of the mat, outscoring Cruz by seven points to seal the win.

Aman’s triumph at the Olympics adds to his growing list of accolades, including the Asian Championship title and a bronze medal at the Asian Games last year. His success in Paris is a testament to his hard work and dedication and has brought immense pride to the nation.

As India celebrates this remarkable achievement, Aman Sehrawat’s name is set to be etched in the annals of Indian sports history. His journey from a young aspiring wrestler to an Olympic medallist serves as an inspiration for countless young athletes across the country.