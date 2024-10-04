Amazon and India Post sign MoU to boost their delivery capability

New Delhi: Amazon Transportation Services (Amazon India) and the Department of Posts (India Post) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to boost their delivery capabilities across the country.

Under the MoU, the two parties will closely synchronise operations through seamless integration and knowledge exchange to maximise efficiencies, optimise resource utilisation, and explore capacity sharing across their logistics networks.

“The alliance will drive mutual growth while elevating the delivery experience for Amazon customers, especially in remote and rural parts of India,” a media release said.

The press release said that in the last 2-3 years, India Post’s footprint across the Amazon logistics network has more than doubled, with pickup points growing from 6 locations to 13 locations across the country.

Abhinav Singh, VP Operations, Amazon India, said, “As we elevate this alliance to the next level through the MoU signed today, I am confident that the best is yet to come.

With Amazon’s customer obsession and India Post’s unparalleled nationwide presence, we are uniquely positioned to redefine the e-commerce logistics experience.”

Vandita Kaul, Secretary (Posts), Department of Post, said, “India Post, with its extensive network of about 165,000 post offices, is uniquely equipped to democratise e-commerce across the nation.

Our partnership with Amazon represents a significant leap forward in our efforts to bridge the digital divide, enhancing e-commerce across all citizens.”

Amazon and India Post’s partnership goes back to the early days of e-commerce in India, when Amazon became the first company to work with the postal service to ship consumer electronics across the country.