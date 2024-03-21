Amid rising Hindutva, Indian Muslims must Wake-up and Vote: Get prepared for LS Election 2024

In the current political scenario marked by the surging Hindutva wave, it is imperative for Indian Muslims to awaken to their civic responsibility and exercise their voting power. With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, Muslim voters must grasp the significance of their electoral rights and engage proactively in protecting the well-being and security of their families and communities.

The essence lies not only in advocating for individual rights but also in preserving the democratic and secular fabric of our nation. Muslims must grasp the significance of democracy and lend support to political entities that uphold secularism, pluralism, and the essence of a multicultural India.

17th Lok Sabha: 27 Muslim MPs, historic lows

In past elections, Muslim votes were divided among secular parties, making it easier for the BJP to win. In the 17th Lok Sabha, there were 27 Muslim MPs, a slight increase from the 23 in the previous term. This remained the second-lowest representation of Muslims compared to the national population in India’s parliamentary history.

According to the 2011 census, Muslims constituted 14% of India’s populace, indicating that ideally, there should have been 76 Muslim MPs in the Lok Sabha. The highest representation was in 1980, with 49 Muslim MPs elected. However, this number has declined since then. Notably, in 2014, the BJP became the first majority party without any elected Muslim MPs.

BJP’s Hindu Nationalist Policies Challenge Muslim Indian Identity

The BJP’s policies lean towards Hindu nationalism, favoring traditional Hindu culture and values over Westernization and secularism. Some Hindu nationalists argue that Muslims can’t fully integrate as Indians because their holy sites are outside India, unlike Hindu holy sites within the country. The BJP’s popularity surged due to events like the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, which many Hindus believe was on sacred Hindu land, and the 2002 Gujarat riots, where over 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed during Narendra Modi’s tenure as the state’s chief minister.

This ideology poses a threat to India’s secular fabric, promoting a Hindu-centric agenda that sidelines minority groups. Concerns have been raised about the erosion of democracy and secularism under the BJP’s policies, highlighting the need for Indian Muslims to stand united and safeguard their rights amid the growing influence of Hindutva ideologies.

Less hope for the Future if we don’t take a Stand Now

Undoubtedly, the current era poses significant threats to the safety and protection of Indian Muslims. While there remains a glimmer of hope in the present scenario for us to assert our rights, the future may hold fewer opportunities if we fail to awaken to our responsibilities and take a stand.

Muslims have a historical legacy of fighting for India’s freedom against colonial rule. Numerous Muslim freedom fighters made ultimate sacrifices envisioning a peaceful life in an independent India. However, recent times have seen a resurgence of threats to our peace and security. Hindutva-driven groups are wielding considerable influence with an agenda to reshape India into a religious Hindu state, a fact not hidden from any Indian citizen. Their intentions to undermine the identity of Indian Muslims are clear, and we must muster the courage to combat this Hindutva ideology and protect the democracy and secularism of our motherland.

The fight ahead is for equality, peace, security, and the preservation of our community and family. The question arises, how do we navigate this battle? The key lies in understanding the power of our vote and utilizing democratic means to counter Hindutva forces. It’s paramount to comprehend our legislative rights and the protections guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.

The most potent right bestowed upon us by the Constitution is the right to vote. It’s not just a privilege but a solemn duty to uphold democracy in our country. Therefore, we must fulfill this duty and exercise our right to vote in favor of democracy and secularism.

What actions should we take for LS Election 2024?

Obtain a valid Voter ID or apply for a new Election Card if needed.

Educate family and friends about the significance of voting.

Remind them consistently about the election date and the necessity of being prepared with Voter IDs.

Note down the election date in your state and ensure timely participation in casting your vote.

Engage in discussions about political candidates and their platforms to make informed decisions.

Collaborate with local community groups to organize voter registration drives and awareness campaigns.

Stay updated with election news and developments to stay informed about critical issues.

Encourage others to vote responsibly and participate actively in the democratic process.

Be prepared for potential challenges or obstacles on election day, such as long queues or logistical issues, and plan accordingly.

While we refrain from dictating whom to vote for, it is crucial to vote for the democracy of our nation, the safety and security of our families, and the preservation of secularism.

If you have any doubts or inquiries, require assistance in acquiring a Voter ID, or want to report any dubious occurrences linked to the LS Election 2024, please don’t hesitate to contact us via email at vote@munsifdaily.com. Ensure to include evidence or photographs substantiating your concerns, and we will collaborate with the appropriate authorities to address the issue swiftly.