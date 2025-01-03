Amitabh Bachchan Honors the Legacy of Four Legends Lost in 2024

Mumbai: On Friday, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to pay tribute to four legendary personalities India lost in 2024. These individuals—entrepreneur Ratan Tata, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, and acclaimed filmmaker Shyam Benegal—made monumental contributions to India’s growth and culture.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Bachchan shared a tribute featuring a poignant cartoon by artist Satish Acharya. The artwork depicted the four legends in heaven, each engaged in their passions. Zakir Hussain was shown playing the tabla, Shyam Benegal working with a camera, Ratan Tata feeding dogs, and Dr. Singh continuing his work for the betterment of the nation.

Bachchan’s caption read, “A Parsi, a Muslim, a Sikh, and a Hindu passed away in 2024, and the entire nation mourned them, remembering them only as Indians.” The tribute underscored the unity of the nation in mourning these great figures, regardless of their religion or background.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92 following complications from age-related illness. Just days earlier, on December 23, filmmaker Shyam Benegal, 90, succumbed to chronic kidney disease. Earlier in the year, Indian business magnate Ratan Tata, 86, passed away on October 10, followed by the death of tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, 73, who left behind an enduring legacy in the world of music.

In addition to his social media tribute, Amitabh Bachchan continues to stay active in his career. His recent project, Vettaiyan, saw him share the screen with Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati. Bachchan will also appear alongside Deepika Padukone in the upcoming film The Intern.