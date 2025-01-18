Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute to Ganga Maiya Amidst Mahakumbh

Mumbai: The Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, has drawn millions of pilgrims to Prayagraj for spiritual purification. Recently, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt tribute to Ganga Maiya on his official Instagram account, marking this grand religious event.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram Post

Big B posted a montage featuring devotees taking holy dips in the sacred river, captioning it with the words, “Jai Ganga Maiya Ji Ki” and “Jai Maa Yamunotri.” The post was accompanied by an Om emoji, reflecting the actor’s deep reverence for the occasion.

Cryptic Tweet Sparks Speculation

Prior to this, Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic tweet on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, saying, “Mahakumbh Snan Bhava.” Fans speculate that the superstar might visit the Mahakumbh to take a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj, his hometown. However, no official announcement has been made.

Fans Express Concern

Fans expressed concern for the actor’s health in the comments. One netizen wrote, “Respected Bachchan sahab, hope you are well. Despite your age and health issues, you should not let go of this special occasion and take the holy dip in Mahakumbh 2025.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s Recent Work

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the Tamil action film Vettaiyan. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film featured an ensemble cast, including Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and others. The movie revolves around Athiyan (Rajinikanth), a seasoned police officer entangled in a tragic encounter.

The Significance of Mahakumbh 2025

The Mahakumbh is a rare celestial event occurring once every 144 years, making it one of the most spiritually significant gatherings in the world. Pilgrims from across the globe flock to Prayagraj to bathe in the holy rivers and seek blessings.