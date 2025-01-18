TDP Leaders Demand Lokesh’s Elevation as Deputy Chief Minister

Amaravati: Seven months into the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led National Democratic Alliance government in Andhra Pradesh, voices within the party are calling for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to promote his son and minister, Nara Lokesh, to the position of Deputy Chief Minister.

Srinivas Reddy’s Proposal

TDP Politburo member Srinivas Reddy made this demand during a meeting addressed by Chandrababu Naidu in Mydukur, YSR Kadapa district. The meeting marked the death anniversary of TDP founder and former Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao.

Reddy stated,

“We have a wish. It has been 43 years since TDP’s formation. A third-generation leader, Nara Lokesh, has come into the party. We want Lokesh to be promoted as Deputy CM to give confidence to youth and the party. This will ensure a better future for TDP.”

He emphasized Lokesh’s contributions to encouraging youth, promoting Information Technology, and attracting industries to the state.

Support from Other Leaders

Earlier, TDP leader Mahasena Rajesh also expressed similar sentiments, stating that Lokesh has proven himself as a versatile minister and deserves the role of Deputy Chief Minister.

Rajesh added,

“While nepotism is wrong, denying opportunities based on lineage is equally unjust. Lokesh has earned the recognition and eligibility to become Deputy CM.”

Concerns About Coalition Dynamics

The demands for Lokesh’s elevation come amid concerns within a section of TDP leaders that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, president of Jana Sena and a coalition partner, is wielding significant influence in the government.

Some TDP members believe Lokesh’s promotion could solidify his role as Naidu’s political successor, particularly as the TDP chief approaches his 75th birthday on April 20.

Lokesh’s Role in the Party

Nara Lokesh currently serves as the national general secretary of TDP and the Minister for Information Technology and Human Resources Development. His supporters see his promotion as a move that would strengthen the party’s future and reinforce his leadership within TDP.