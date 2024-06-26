Amrapali Kata assumes charge as the new GHMC commissioner

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer Amrapali Kata took charge as the new Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday.

Following a series of IAS transfers in the state, former GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose has been transferred, and Amrapali Kata has been appointed as the GHMC Commissioner with Full Additional Charge (FAC). She assumed her new responsibilities from the outgoing commissioner, Ronald Rose.

Upon taking over her duties, Commissioner Amrapali Kata was warmly greeted by GHMC officials, who presented her with flowers.

LB Nagar Zonal Commissioner Hemant Keshav Patil, Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner Apoorva Chauhan, and Serilingampally Zonal Commissioner Upender Reddy each offered her a bouquet as a gesture of courtesy.