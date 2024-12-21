Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu extends birthday wishes to Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday conveyed his birthday greetings to YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Fouzia Farhana21 December 2024 - 14:38
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu extends birthday wishes to Jagan
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu extends birthday wishes to Jagan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday conveyed his birthday greetings to YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Reddy turned 52 on Saturday. He was the chief minister of the southern state from 2019 to 2024. “Warm birthday greetings to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu.

Also Read: Red sanders smuggling continuing unabated under NDA rule, says YSRCP

May he be blessed with good health and long life,” said Naidu in a post on X. The TDP-led alliance unseated YSRCP in the Assembly elections held in May 2024.

Source
PTI
Tags
Fouzia Farhana21 December 2024 - 14:38

Related Articles

Body delivered in parcel to woman in Andhra Pradesh

Body delivered in parcel to woman in Andhra Pradesh

20 December 2024 - 11:20
Heavy rain likely in North Coastal AP & Yanam in next 48 hours: Met

Heavy rain likely in North Coastal AP & Yanam in next 48 hours: Met

19 December 2024 - 15:56
With more women in medical profession, India becoming developed society: Prez Murmu

With more women in medical profession, India becoming developed society: Prez Murmu

17 December 2024 - 15:30
Red sanders smuggling continuing unabated under NDA rule, says YSRCP

Red sanders smuggling continuing unabated under NDA rule, says YSRCP

16 December 2024 - 19:38
Back to top button