Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu extends birthday wishes to Jagan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday conveyed his birthday greetings to YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Reddy turned 52 on Saturday. He was the chief minister of the southern state from 2019 to 2024. “Warm birthday greetings to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu.

Also Read: Red sanders smuggling continuing unabated under NDA rule, says YSRCP

May he be blessed with good health and long life,” said Naidu in a post on X. The TDP-led alliance unseated YSRCP in the Assembly elections held in May 2024.